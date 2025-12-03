FBLA to host Holiday Bingo

Delaware Valley FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) is hosting a holiday-themed bingo on Dec. 13 at Delaware Valley High School. This event is open to all ages and is an amazing opportunity to win gift baskets, gift cards, and other donated items. Admission is $10 per person.

Not only is this event being hosted as a community-bonding opportunity, but its primary goal is to raise $1,000 in funds that will go toward individuals and families who need financial assistance. The chapter is partnering with the nonprofit United Way to help achieve this. Five dollars from each ticket sold will benefit food pantries within Pike County like the Milford Ecumenical Food Pantry, and will also support United Way through a donation to its Gift of Warmth Program.

Food insecurity remains a growing concern in Pike County. As of 2023, 9% of residents live below the Federal Poverty Level, and an additional 30% of the population is considered ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) — households that earn above the poverty level yet still cannot afford the basic cost of living. Altogether, this means that 23,279 people in Pike County cannot consistently cover essential needs of housing, food, transportation, and health care. Many of these families rely on local food pantries to bridge the gap.

The impact is especially severe for vulnerable groups: 47% of residents over age 65, 83% of single female-headed households with children, and 62% of single male-headed households with children fall below the ALICE threshold. Supporting events like Holiday Bingo helps provide meaningful assistance to these community members who are struggling month to month.

United Way serves to better the education, economic mobility, and health of every person in the community. As stated on the organization’s website, the Gift of Warmth is used for extreme emergencies to provide fuel, utility assistance or furnace repair. During the cold months, these emergencies can become life-threatening. This program has saved many who have faced a heating crisis and lacked the financial security to repair it.

Participating in the Holiday Bingo or sending a donation to the event will help raise money for those who are struggling with basic needs. The event includes a DJ, a concession stand with baked goods, numerous regular rounds for a chance to win a prize, a 50/50 raffle, and special-ticket rounds. This year’s top prize is valued at $250.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through DV FBLA members or at the door the day of the event. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. and calling begins at 10:30 a.m.