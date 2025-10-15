Fermentation workshop on Oct. 19

Farm arts Collective will present a fermentation workshop on Sunday, October 19 at the Agri-Cultural Center on Willow Wisp Organic Farm in Damascus. The class will begin at 1 p.m. and will be led by farmer Tannis Kowalchuk.

The fermentation class will be a hands-on experience and will cover how to make two unique fermentations: a classic sauerkraut with farm fresh organic cabbage, and a kimchi using Asian cabbage, radish, carrot, ginger, garlic, scallion. All ingredients are grown and harvested from Willow Wisp Organic Farm.

Attendees should bring two quart-size regular (not wide) mouthed mason jars with lids. Participants are also encouraged to bring a favorite large kitchen knife, if possible. All other ingredients and supplies will be provided (including salt and water).

“Fermentation is an incredibly valuable tool to gain knowledge about. It is an ancient form of food preservation that not only lets you eat your autumn harvest in winter months but provides extremely powerful health benefits,” Kowalchuk said. “The pro-biotics [microorganisms or culture] of fermented food gives you a healthy stomach, prevents disease, makes food more digestible, and is plain delicious. You should be eating this kind of food after a round of anti-biotics for example.”

Kowalchuk has been making sauerkraut for many years and is excited to share her passion — cabbage — and also create a kimchi in this class (she is still experimenting herself).

The cost for the class is $25. Students will take home two delicious jars of fermented organic veg (with instructions on how to keep it) to enjoy all winter long.

Participants must register and pay at www.farmartscollective.org.

Farm Arts Collective is located at 38 Hickory Lane in Damascus, Pa. 18415. This class is funded by DEP Educational Programs.

More information go to www.farmartscollective.org.