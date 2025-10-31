Five candidates seek four seats on DVSD school board

Jessica Alder Decker

Why are you running for School Board?

In three words, I’m a mother, an educator, and a taxpayer. I’m passionate about public education both for my kids and every student at Delaware Valley. Over the last 12 years on the board, I have poured over the budget each year finding ways to save money for taxpayers — whether they are families, small businesses, seniors on fixed incomes or others, without compromising programs for students. Balancing the strain on our community with the needs of the district is an integral part of the position. Delaware Valley is an exemplary district, and I have been proud to be a small part of its success. I’m hopeful to have another four years to see its continued accomplishments.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

When I first ran for election, one of my priorities was the revamping of our Career and Technical Education (CTE) center. We cut the ribbon in 2019, but now is the time to expand offerings to our community. Partnering with trade schools or community colleges to offer licenses in healthcare or electrical fields for example, opens up opportunities for us to stand behind our mission statement of “fostering lifelong learning.” Utilizing current programs would allow the district to provide this service with no tax impact on the community.

The second is advocating for cyber charter school reform. Our district will pay approximately $2.5 million to outside cyber charter schools this year, some of whom have less than 5% of its students passing the PSSA’s in math. By continuing to work with state legislators, local tax dollars can stay where they should and continue providing the extensive educational opportunities that DV offers.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I believe that DV is comprised of an impressive group of school board directors. I don’t believe one of us is “better” than the other, but our backgrounds and experiences provide the district and community with a well-rounded, knowledgeable school board of which I am proud to have served. I believe that what I bring to the board and what I have learned from my fellow board members is essential and I know I have more to offer over the next four years.

Joseph Kuemerle

Why are you running for School Board?

I am running to represent the students, parents and taxpayers of the district and to keep the district’s focus on providing high quality education for our children.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I will ensure that the Delaware Valley School District maintains the public trust in spending by managing our school taxes effectively. One of the highlights of our district is support for cocurricular activities. I support funding of student activities, and oppose attempts to shortchange our students by cutting activities budgets. I want to keep taxpayer money within the district by having a high performance district that parents want to send their kids to, instead of outside cyberschools with inflated pricing and worse educational outcomes.

I will support all DVSD students in their rights to a safe and vibrant education. Providing the best curriculum and materials and extracurricular activities gives our students the ability to succeed in a competitive world. Students are entitled to a bullying-free environment. I will ensure protections are in place for all DVSD students so they can learn in harassment free environments.

Our school district must continue to grow and improve. Supporting our teachers and staff to enable students to achieve their best results is critical. I will work to ensure that the materials for our students are accurate and up to date so that they are best prepared for their life and careers

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I am a parent of two DVSD graduates, an active community member and dedicated to improving our school district. I come from a family of educators ranging from primary school to college professors, and I have been involved in school activities my entire life.

As one of the leaders of the non-profit Milford Tae Kwon Do school I have experience with educating children and managing organizations and budgets.

My experience as both technical speaker and co-organizer of the Techbash developer conference provides me with educational and organizational skills that I will use to solve challenges within our district.

Finally, with my skills and knowledge as a cybersecurity engineer I bring a deep understanding of technology, its limits and how our district can best use it.

Pam Lutfy

Why are you running for School Board?

After serving the community for 30 years as a school board director for the Delaware Valley School District, I am running for re-election to continue being an active and effective link between the public and our schools. The role of a school board director has never been more critical as we navigate a changing Department of Education landscape, curricula integration of Artificial Intelligence, and the need for significant Mental Health funding. I am an ardent supporter of public education and hope to continue applying my experience to the challenges ahead.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

If re-elected, my top three priorities will be:

Accountability: Continue to focus on policies that ensure accountability for the district’s academic performance and long-term financial stability.

Equity: Advocate for equity across all academic and extra-curricular programs to ensure every student reaches his/her fullest potential.

Mental Health Support: Actively encourage discourse and pursue subsidy funds to address the increasing mental health challenges confronting students and their families.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I have a deep, lifelong commitment to the DVSD and extensive experience in both governance and education. I have 30 years of dedicated experience on the DVSD board, including serving as a liaison for Special Education, Policy Maintenance, Curricula, and Legislative action. I have also represented our district for 18 years on the Colonial Intermediate Unit #20 Board. My professional background includes a bachelor’s degree in Speech and Language Therapy and a master’s degree in Education. I worked within DVSD for 14 years before founding The Sunshine Station Early Learning Center in 1992, where I remain a director and teacher. Finally, my connection is also deeply personal, as my husband, sons, and many other family members are proud graduates of the Delaware Valley School District.

I would like to thank The Courier for this opportunity to reach the community and I sincerely thank community members for their support.

Felicia Sheehan

Why are you running for School Board?

I’m running for re-election because I truly care about our students, staff, and community. Serving on the School Board for the past eight years has been a meaningful way for me to give back and help shape the future of our schools. I want to continue supporting the progress we’ve made and ensure that our district remains a place where all students can learn, grow, and thrive!

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Rather than focusing on a list of new initiatives, my goal is to continue supporting the work we’ve already started doing, maintaining strong educational standards, being a voice for parents, students and staff. Helping to make thoughtful decisions that benefit students while balancing taxpayer needs as well. I believe in truly listening, staying informed, and doing what’s best for our school community as a whole.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

As a current School Board member, I bring experience, perspective, and a commitment to serving with integrity. I’ve worked hard to represent our community honestly and fairly, and I understand the responsibilities and many challenges that come with this role. I may not have all the answers, but I care, I show up, and I’m willing to listen and learn. I believe that consistency, transparency, and common sense go a long way, and that’s what I’ll continue to bring if re-elected!

Dorit Smith

Why are you running for School Board?

My name is Dorit Smith, I was born and raised in Denmark. My Dad came to America after the second World War. He loved America for the Freedom with responsibility centered on God. I am so grateful to America for liberating Denmark from Nazism during the second World War or else we might not be free today.

I am running for School Board because I love Children.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Three things I aim to accomplish if elected are:

First, our children are the future for this nation so I want to see a high standard of education in Delaware Valley Schools. They should be well versed in English, math, science and the history of this great nation and the world.

Second, I want to keep a close eye on the school budget. Our family and many other families in our district are living on a tight budget, but many, especially the elderly are on the verge of losing their homes because of increasing school taxes.

Thirdly, I want to keep all children safe with equal opportunities protected by our constitutional rights.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

Why am I the best candidate? I love God. I am married to a great husband going on 43 years, a mom of five boys who are all very successful, and a grandmother to six grandchildren who all live in the DV school district. I worked with special needs children for 15 years in Minisink Valley School District and loved it. I have been a Sunday School teacher at Sanctuary Church for many years for all ages. I teach Love and Respect classes to couples and do marriage counseling. I am a Westfall Auditor and good with numbers. I also assisted my husband for many years with our family business being a bookkeeper.

Thank you for voting for me.