Flags for Heroes

Be a part of the community’s tribute to heroes past and present by sponsoring an American flag.

A hero could be a member of the military, police, fire or other first responder who put their lives on the line every day. It could also be a teacher, coach, mentor, community leader, parent, child, or anyone who has been a hero to someone else.

Each 3-by-5-foot flag is $50. Checks can be made payable to Knights of Columbus Assembly 2605. Forms can be completed at stannshohola.org (best if there are multiple heroes); by texting a picture of the completed form to (845) 321-3742; by emailing to alaput@gmail.com; by mailing to Amador Lapur, 8 Pine Road, Glenn Spey, N.Y. 12737; or placed in the collection basket at St. Ann, St. Vincent or St. John Neumann.

The flags will be displayed at the Pike County Courthouse, 412 Broad St. in Milford through Aug. 16, 2025.

There will be a dedication ceremony at the courthouse on July 5 at noon.