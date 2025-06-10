Fly fishing instruction coming in July

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is providing a free Introduction to Fly Fishing Program on Saturday, July 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Zane Grey Museum located.

This four-hour educational program is designed for anyone 12 and older who is interested in learning the basics of fly fishing (e.g. equipment needed, knot tying, casting and more). Participants will receive hands-on instruction from PFBC staff and instructors from the National Park Service.

It is a perfect opportunity to learn fly fishing basics and meet others interested in fly fishing. All equipment is provided, and the fishing license requirement is waived for participants aged 16 and older.