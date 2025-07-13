Free Civil War event

The 7th N.J. Infantry Company A 2nd N.J. Civil War Brigade will be setting up camp outside the museum at Akenac Park, located at Route 739 on Aug. 9 (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Aug. 10 (from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). It is being put together by The Dingmans Ferry Historical Society as a living history event.

President Lincoln will make an appearance on Saturday to read the read Gettysburg Address. A number of reenactors will be participating, including a larger number of Northern and Confederate Infantry Troops and some cavalry. There will be musket and cannon fire, drilling, hospital demonstrations, and a tent with food and beverages available for purchase. A replica of a civil war drum will be raffled off.

The museum will be open both days for touring. This unique event will be held rain or shine as activities will be held at indoor museum or theater locations in the event of inclement weather, so please come with family and friends to learn more about the Civil War.

Log onto dingmansferryhistoricalsociety.org/ or email dfhistorical1735@gmail.com for more information.