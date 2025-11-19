The Evangelical Presbyterian Church will be hosting a Free Community Dinner, on Saturday Nov. 29 in their Fellowship Hall. The free, hot, sit down, meal that is offered the last Saturday of each month from 4 and 6 p.m. The church is located at 300 Broad St. in Milford.

Families in need or homeless, are most welcome. Pot Roast, corn, potatoes, salad, soup, and homemade desert, along with beverages, including coffee and tea will be served.

The meals are made possible by donations. For more information, call the church office at (570) 296-4711.