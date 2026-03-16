Free disposal event to be held on March 28

Resident of Wayne and Pike counties are invited to shred personal documents, safely get rid of old medications and properly dispose of worn American flags at a free event scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Gouldsboro Fire Department, 490 Main St., in Gouldsboro.



Residents are encouraged to bring no more than three boxes of paper. Paper should be loose and not bundled, and binder clips should be removed. In addition, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will be on site to collect unused and expired medications, and American Legion Post 274 will be on hand to accept old and worn American flags.