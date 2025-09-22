Free meals for those in need

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Milford will host a free, hot, sit-down meal in the Fellowship Hall on Saturday Sept. 27 for anyone in need of a meal.

The offerings include pulled pork, mac and chees, baked beans, soup, homemade desert along with beverages, tea and coffee.

Dinners will be offered on the last Saturday of each month between 4 and 6 p.m. Families in need or those who are unhoused are most welcome.

The meals are made possible by donations. For more information, please call the church office at (570) 296-4711 for more information.