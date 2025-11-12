On Monday, Nov. 24 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Willow Wisp Organic Farm will offer a fresh vegetable food pantry for community members, families, and neighbors in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Free potatoes, carrots, roots, fresh herbs, and greens (weather permitting) will be available. Farmer-owners Greg Swartz, Tannis Kowalchuk and their son Simon Kowalchuk-Swartz are putting the pantry together to lend a hand and address food insecurity this holiday season.

A farm stand will be set up on the Monday before Thanksgiving at the Farm Arts Collective barn on the property. Community members are welcome to come between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to pick up fresh produce to add to the dinner table. No registration is required.

If you or someone you know could use a little extra help this holiday, please spread the word, or feel free to drop by and collect food for them. Willow Wisp Organic Farm wants everyone in our community to eat well this holiday season.

Please bring your own shopping bag.

Willow Wisp Organic Farm is located at 38 Hickory Lane, Damascus.

Email Tannis@willowwisporganic.com with questions or for more information.