Funding awarded for facility upgrades

GAIT Equine Assisted Services (GAIT EAS) has been awarded a grant from the Richard L. Snyder Fund through the Greater Pike Community Foundation. This generous support will fund several critical improvements to GAIT’s equine facility, ensuring the continued safety, comfort, and wellbeing of the therapy horses who are at the heart of GAIT’s mission.

The $3000 grant will support the installation of stall mats to protect joints and improve horse comfort, the purchase of durable hay nets to reduce waste and promote healthy eating, and the completion of fencing around newly cleared land to expand pasture space for the herd. This new pasture area was made possible by a previous grant from the same fund.

“These are more than just facility upgrades,” said Eva Warner, Executive Director of GAIT EAS. “They’re meaningful investments in the long-term health and performance of our herd, our co-therapists, who in turn provide life-changing experiences for children and adults with special needs, as well as the veteran community. We’re deeply grateful to the Greater Pike Community Foundation for their continued support.”

Founded in 1995, GAIT EAS provides equine-assisted programs that enhance the quality of life for children and adults with physical, cognitive, emotional and behavioral challenges. The organization relies on the support of donors, volunteers, and community partners to carry out its mission.

To learn more about GAIT and how to get involved, log onto www.gaittrc.org.

The Greater Pike Community Foundation enables generous individuals, families, and organizations to maximize their charitable support through organized, targeted, and sustained philanthropy. For more information, log onto www.greaterpike.org.