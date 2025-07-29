Funding for mental health services

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) was recently awarded a $150,000 grant from Moses Taylor Foundation to support and expand its Integrated Behavioral Health Program. The funding will help increase access to mental health services by embedding behavioral health providers directly into primary care practices across WMCHC sites.

“The Integration of Care or IOC model incorporates evidenced-based physical and mental health treatments through a collaborative team approach,” said Tuhin Gupta, MD, board-certified psychiatrist and medical director of integrated behavioral health for WMCHC. “Studies have shown that strong collaboration between physical and mental healthcare teams leads to significant improvement in overall health, patient satisfaction, and quality of life measures.”

The care model ensures patients receive coordinated, whole-person care by bringing mental health professionals, primary care providers and consulting psychiatrists together through the efforts of a Behavioral Health Care Manager.

“We are grateful to Moses Taylor Foundation for this investment in the health of our patients,” said WMCHC C.E.O. Teresa Lacey, who indicated the funds would be used to expand behavioral health staffing and improve care coordination for patients facing behavioral health challenges.

Established WMCHC primary care patients experiencing depression, anxiety, dealing with an acute stressor or struggling to manage a chronic medical condition may be referred for services by their primary care physician. Behavioral health providers are currently seeing patients in the Family Health Centers at Carbondale, Forest City, Hamlin, Highland Physicians, Sterling Pediatrics, and Honesdale Women’s Health.

To learn more about WMCHC’s services and office locations, log onto www.wmchc.net.