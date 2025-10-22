Garden Club creates autumn centerpieces

It is well-known that flowers are the best medicine on earth. That is why the members of the Milford Garden Club dedicated their October meeting to creating autumn centerpieces for the residents of the Milford Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

After collecting late blooming plants, flowers, grasses, leaf branches and other materials, members formed teams to artistically fill pumpkins with an array of color and texture. Employing tips and techniques presented in one of their previous educational meetings, each pumpkin was magically transformed into a masterpiece of autumn joy.

“You can always count on flowers to lift your spirit,” noted Program Chair Maria Longano. “The Milford Garden Club has always been about using horticulture to brighten and better the world around us.”

Centerpieces were placed at the nurses’ station and throughout the dining area. Residents were excited as they discovered the natural seasonal decorations and inspired them to share memories of their own autumn celebrations.

The Milford Garden Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Hall, East 200 High St. in Milford. Founded in 1937, they gather to learn about horticulture and engage in civic and community projects. All are welcome.