GenOne Week celebrates first-generation Warriors

One by one, first-generation Warriors stood up, introduced themselves, and began sharing personal stories of pride, fear, joy, uncertainty, responsibility, and a medley of other emotions that came with being the first in their families to attend college.

Students spoke of successes and setbacks, but each story concluded with a common theme: the Generation One Club was a place where they felt heard and understood, and GenOne Week was a celebration that allowed them to pause and appreciate the progress they’ve made.

Held from Nov. 3-7, GenOne Week at East Stroudsburg University featured events and activities designed to bring first-generation students together. At this particular gathering, called “Knowledge for College,” each student in attendance opened up about their experiences.

When it was Khryztelle Alferez’s turn, she began her story by explaining she was born in a small village in the Philippines – a place where education didn’t carry the same weight as it does elsewhere.

“Coming to ESU, I really believed this was my chance to give back to my parents for all that hardship and struggle they experienced in getting me here,” she continued.

Alferez said that though the pressure was real, support from the Generation One Club, fellow students, and ESU faculty and staff helped her succeed.

Feelings like imposter syndrome are not uncommon for first-generation college students, said Generation One Club President and junior nursing major Alyssa Ryan. For them, having a tight-knit network to rely on when things get tough can make all the difference.

“We all leave our families and come to a brand-new experience where everyone and everything is completely different,” Ryan said. “Every single story about making friends, finding connections, or getting the help they needed, is a telling point for me that we’re doing something right, and we’re fostering these connections.”

GenOne Week not only provides a needed forum, it helps bring new members and new perspectives into the club, Ryan added.

In addition to “Knowledge for College,” GenOne Week featured karaoke-centered “Music for Commuters,” a hot chocolate and coffee fundraiser, an annual mixer for faculty and staff who were first-generation college students, a game night and a relaxation and mindfulness-themed “Zen Hour.”

Events and resources aren’t just limited to GenOne Week. Programs are held throughout the academic year to assist first-generation students who encounter challenges when adjusting to university life.