Lacawac Sanctuary’s Annual Girls in STEM Symposium will be held this year on Sept. 16. The event connects middle and high school girls with female STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics - professionals to spark curiosity, build confidence, and encourage the pursuit of STEM careers.

Female STEM professionals from all fields are needed for this year’s event. Opportunities include leading hands-on workshops, serving as mentors during small group discussions, or speaking on career panels.

If you or someone you know is interested in sharing your expertise and inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders, please email ﻿Nichole Seul, Director of Environmental Education at nichole.seul@lacawac.org.