Golf outing to benefit area programs

The 4th Annual Deacon Cliff Memorial Golf Outing held recently raised $20,000 for local programs. The figure was announced by event honorary chairperson Mary Jorgenson.

The funds will benefit the Children’s Faith Formation Program at the Church of Saint Patrick in Milford and People Helping People - a program offering immediate financial relief to individuals and families in financial hardship and needing temporary assistance to meet basic quality of life needs.

The outing at the Lords Valley Country Club featured 18 holes of golf, a $10,000 hole-in-one and other par 3 competitions, along with prizes for closest to the pin, straightest drive, lowest team score, door prizes and 50-50.

Generous support from the business community as well as private support resulted in an increase of $4,000 in net support over 2024. Sponsors included Econo-Pak, Milford Hospitality Group, Phoenix Vending Industries, LLC, Primerica and Ohliger Mcintyre.