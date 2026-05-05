Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge was illuminated in purple and white in recognition of libraries across New York State

On April 19, the iconic Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge was illuminated in purple and white in recognition of libraries across New York and the vital role they play in every community. The display marked the kickoff of National Library Week, observed April 19 through April 25.

Staff from the Ramapo Catskill Library System (RCLS) visited the bridge on April 19 to commemorate the occasion and celebrate the impact of libraries throughout the region.

RCLS coordinated the bridge lighting, which served as a powerful visual tribute to the essential services libraries provide, including access to information, technology, educational programming, and community connection.

“Libraries are at the heart of our communities,” said Grace Riario, executive director of RCLS. “This recognition highlights the important work happening every day in libraries across New York State.”

As communities continue to evolve, libraries remain vital hubs that adapt to local needs, providing equitable access to resources and opportunities for all.

RCLS encourages residents to visit any of its 46 member libraries located in Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, and Ulster counties. Each location offers a unique experience and serves as a space where community members can learn, connect, and thrive.