Grand reveal of the restored Big Pocono Fire Tower

Step into the heart of conservation history for the Festival of Wood and National Public Lands Day at Grey Towers National Historic Site on Saturday, Sept. 27.

This year’s event shines especially bright with a tribute to one of Pennsylvania’s enduring symbols of forest protection — the Big Pocono Fire Tower, restored and ready to inspire.

As part of the celebration, visitors may experience an exhibit honoring the restoration of the 1921 Big Pocono Fire Tower — a landmark of America’s early wildfire detection efforts. Originally built with funds secured by Gifford Pinchot, Pennsylvania’s pioneering Commissioner of Forestry, the tower is one of the legendary “Pinchot Towers” built to safeguard forests across the state.

The fire tower’s journey is a powerful story of determination, collaboration, and reverence for legacy. After its 2017 disassembly, the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry offered the historic structure to the U.S. Forest Service for preservation. In 2018, a team of volunteers began its restoration at Grey Towers, culminating in its re-erection in 2021 on the Pinchot estate.

For the first time since its rebirth, the tower takes center stage. During the Festival of Wood, the volunteers and donors who brought it back to life will be honored, and the Historic Restoration Award from the National Museum of Forest Service History will be presented at 11 a.m. to recognize the dedication and craftsmanship behind every beam and bolt.

Festival of Wood attendees are invited to an award presentation celebrating the Fire Tower’s restoration, taking place at 11:00 a.m. at the Fire Tower site. Please note that attendees will need to allow time to walk the Forest Discovery Trail to reach the Tower for the ceremony. Visitors may pick up a map at the Fire Tower table at the festival. Following the presentation, guests will have the opportunity to be safely guided to the top of the Tower, where interpretive stories and historical context will be shared. Guided tours of the Tower will be available throughout the day.

At 1:00 p.m., a guided hike along the Forest Discovery Trail will depart from the Fire Tower Festival of Wood table. This walk will lead attendees to the Fire Tower, where they will have the opportunity to take a guided tour to the top and learn more about its history and significance. The hike also offers a chance to explore the full trail and its interpretive features. Some areas have uneven, hilly terrain, so wear sturdy, comfortable shoes.

Learn more about the fire lookouts legacy at firelookout.org and the Festival of Wood at www.greytowers.org/events.