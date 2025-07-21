Grant funding for water plant improvements

New York State County Infrastructure Grant Program funding has been given to support much-needed improvements to the Water Filtration Plant in the City of Port Jervis.

The proposed project, funded through New York Empire State Development, will leverage $1.5 Million from New York State’s Community Development Block Grant program to modernize and expand the city’s only water treatment facility.

The upgrades will replace aging components of the current system, including gravity sand filters, control valves, underdrains, and intake screens. These improvements will double the plant’s daily output from 1.5 million gallons to 3 million gallons, serving the needs of more than 8,600 residents and businesses.

“Reliable water infrastructure is the foundation of healthy communities and thriving economies,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “This investment in Port Jervis’s Water Filtration Plant will not only improve service for residents and businesses, but it will also unlock new opportunities for housing, tourism, and job creation. It’s a pivotal step toward ensuring that the needs of our residents are prioritized and met.”

Port Jervis Mayor Dominic Cicalese expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

“This funding is a game-changer for our community. With the support of both Orange County and New York State, we will be able to make long-overdue upgrades to our water system that will not only benefit every resident and business in Port Jervis but will expand water service into recently annexed properties allowing those to be developed,” Cicalese said.

The Water Filtration Plant improvements align with several priorities of the New York Empire State Development’s Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council, including the regionalization of water infrastructure planning and strategic investment in designated growth areas. As a designated Pro-Housing Community and recipient of a $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, Port Jervis is advancing transformational projects that include affordable housing, mixed-use developments, and expanded recreational amenities.

Nicole Andersen, Orange County’s Director of Community Development explained, “The Orange County Office of Community Development is excited to administer this grant in support of the City of Port Jervis. Infrastructure is a cost-effective way for municipalities to “set the table” for residential and commercial development in their community.”

With more than 64.7% of its population qualifying as low- to moderate-income (below 80% of the area’s median income), Port Jervis has long faced challenges in funding large-scale infrastructure projects. Two of its three census tracts are designated Opportunity Zones, allowing the city to leverage public investment to attract private development and foster long-term economic growth.

“Port Jervis is an Orange County community on the rise. This funding sends a clear message that we believe in its potential and are committed to helping it grow and thrive,” Neuhaus said.