Greater Pike Community Foundation now accepting applications for funding

The Barbara J. Buchanan Fund at Greater Pike Community Foundation, a venerable source of funding for area nonprofits, will accept applications for this year’s grants between March 1 and March 31. The Buchanan fund provides grants of up to $500 to community organizations working in the arts and culture, basic human needs, health, families, education and the environment.

At the same time, the Safe Haven Legacy Fund at Greater Pike will likewise accept grant applications throughout the month of March. The Safe Haven fund provides grants to Pike County-based organizations that help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault find permanent, safe housing.

”The Barbara J. Buchanan Fund and the Safe Haven Legacy Fund embody the spirit of giving and community support that defines Pike County. For over a decade, Barbara Buchanan’s vision and generosity have supported local nonprofits across diverse areas, while the Safe Haven fund continues the work of helping survivors rebuild their lives,” said Rick Little, executive director at Greater Pike Community Foundation. “The grants available via these funds will carry forward these important legacies and support local organizations making a real difference in our community.”

The Barbara J. Buchanan Fund, named for the late philanthropist and community leader, has provided financial support to dozens of local organizations since it was established as Greater Pike’s first fund over a decade ago. Last year’s recipients included Serving Seniors, Upper Delaware GLBT Center/TriVersity, Grey Towers Heritage Association, Choosing Integrity, and Pike County Historical Society.