Greater Pike’s Buchanan grants focus on education

A library on wheels, a program teaching culinary skills to people newly released from prison, and instruction for first responders in how to deal with autistic individuals are among the projects that will receive this year’s Barbara J. Buchanan grants from Greater Pike Community Foundation.

The six local nonprofits chosen for the 2026 awards are the Pike County Public Library for its bookmobile, Choosing Integrity for its food-service instruction program, and Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA (PASS), along with Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation and SEEDS of Northeastern PA, both offering science education. Upper Delaware GLBT Center also received a grant for its upcoming “Paddle for Pride” event.

The Barbara J. Buchanan Fund has supported a wide range of organizations in human services, the arts, historic preservation, and civic improvement since its founding in 2014 as Greater Pike’s first donor-sponsored fund. Buchanan, who died in 2018 at the age of 95, was a lifelong philanthropist and community activist.

“Barbara Buchanan believed that a community’s strength lies in its willingness to invest in all its members,” said Rick Little, Greater Pike’s executive director. “This year’s grant recipients embody that spirit beautifully. We are proud to carry Barbara’s legacy forward by supporting six projects that expand opportunity and create a stronger, more vibrant Pike County.”

Pike County Public Library looks to build mobile unit

The Pike County Public Library is looking to develop a traveling outreach collection to extend library services beyond its physical locations. This mobile collection will function as a pop-up library, enabling county residents to borrow materials from a thoughtfully curated selection at off-site venues, such as senior centers. If the initiative proves successful, the library will look into expanding the program to additional venues throughout the county.

Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA aims to equp emergency personnel with skills to improve interactions with individuals on the autism spectrum

Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA, in partnership with the Milford Fire Department and Fire First, aims to equip fire, EMS, police, corrections, the Sheriff’s Department, and other emergency personnel with the knowledge and tools needed to effectively and safely interact with individuals on the autism spectrum. The training will help participants recognize autistic behaviors, understand the sensory processing challenges of autistic people, and use de-escalation strategies tailored to those experiencing sensory overload, fear, or confusion.

Fork in the Road Café provides training for individuals impacted by the justice sysem

Choosing Integrity’s fledgling Fork in the Road Café is an innovative culinary hospitality training initiative designed to provide hands-on job skills, mentoring, and recovery support for individuals leaving incarceration, living with substance-use disorders, or otherwise impacted by the justice system, including youth seeking positive pathways forward. The program will combine vocational training with peer mentorship and other support, helping participants build confidence, develop marketable skills, and move toward stable employment and long-term wellness.

LeadHER in STEM program at Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation inspires young women to explore STEM career opportunities

The LeadHER in STEM program at Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation is designed to inspire young women to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through immersive educational experiences and engagement with women working in STEM careers. Hosted at Lacawac Sanctuary and Field Station in Lake Ariel, the program provides participants with direct exposure to environmental science, research, and career pathways within a unique outdoor learning environment.

Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support seeks to promote sustainability education for K-2 students.

Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support (SEEDS) will use its grant to create a “Sustainability Trunk” for students K-2 that will include activity ideas, books, and lesson plans for teachers and home-schoolers seeking guidance on a new set of academic standards in Pennsylvania called Science, Technology & Engineering, Environmental Literacy & Sustainability. these STEELS standards guide the study of the natural and human-made world through inquiry, problem-solving, critical thinking, and exploration. The activities will include plant structure and function, kinesthetic activity, a plant experiment, seed dispersal, and biomimicry.

Paddle For Pride event to promote community among LGBTQIA+ individuals and others in the tristate area

Paddle For Pride is a one-day event on the Delaware River sponsored by Upper Delaware GLBT Center (TriVersity) to promote community among LGBTQIA+ individuals and others in the tristate area. The canoe trek begins with interactive educational activities that will explore the history and impact of the Upper Delaware Scenic Byway, along with paddling safety. The ecological program is designed to help people connect to their natural surroundings with respect and appreciation and to interact with the river safely. The group expects to have up to 100 paddlers on the river.

“Every year Greater Pike’s Grants Committee is impressed by the caliber of organizations applying for funding, and this year was no exception,” said Carol Witschel, chair of Greater Pike’s grants committee. “This year’s grant recipients reflect Barbara Buchanan’s belief in education, human dignity, and the power of community. From young women discovering careers in science, to individuals rebuilding their lives after incarceration, to the emergency responders who will be better equipped to serve our most vulnerable neighbors, we are proud to honor her memory by supporting programs that make a real and lasting difference in Pike County.”

Online donations to the Barbara J. Buchanan Fund can be made on the Funds page of Greater Pike’s website (www.greaterpike.org/funds).

For more information about opening a fund or scholarship, or contributing to an existing fund, contact Rick Little, executive director, at (570) 832-4686, ricklittle@greaterpike.org, or visit www.greaterpike.org, Facebook.com/GreaterPike, or Instagram.com/GreaterPikeCF.