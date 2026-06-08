Green Trees Early Learning Center celebrates Pre-K Graduation

Green Trees Early Learning Center celebrated 22 young learners at its recent Pre-K Graduation Ceremony. Held at the American Legion in Milford, the ceremony brought together more than 150 family members, friends, educators, and community supporters to honor the graduates as they prepared to take the next step in their educational journey.

The celebration featured musical performances by the children, special remarks from community leaders, the presentation of diplomas and a lively bubble dance party.

The ceremony opened with a heartfelt invocation delivered by teacher, supporter, and Green Trees champion Karen Loeschorn, who led families and friends in a special wish for the graduates.

“I’ll ask all who are here today to join me in wishing you three things,” she said. “That your days be filled with laughter and fun, your hearts with kindness and love for others, and your minds with the endless possibilities of learning new things each day. Kindergarten is here! We will treasure you always.” Her touching message set the tone for a celebration filled with pride, gratitude, and hope for the future.

Maria Farrell was selected to deliver the keynote address in recognition of her deep commitment to Green Trees Early Learning Center. She encouraged children to embrace their unique talents, remain curious, and move confidently toward the exciting opportunities ahead, leaving them with a simple but powerful message: “Keep learning, keep laughing, keep dreaming big.”

The event was organized by Pre-K Lead Teachers Kelly Belka and Jen Inga, who spent the year guiding, encouraging, and nurturing the graduating class.

“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our graduates,” said Nicole Mele, Assistant Director and Pre-K Counts Coordinator at Green Trees Early Learning Center. “Over the course of this year, we have watched these children grow academically, socially, and emotionally. They have learned to be confident, kind, curious, and resilient. While we will miss seeing their smiling faces every day, we know they are ready for kindergarten and all the exciting adventures that await them.”

During welcoming remarks, Director Susie Lyddon thanked families, staff, volunteers, supporters, and community partners whose dedication has helped Green Trees serve generations of Pike County children.

“Green Trees is a vital resource for families throughout Pike County, and our success has always been rooted in the strength of our community,” said Lyddon. “For more than four decades, parents, volunteers, educators, donors, and community partners have invested in the children we serve. Their kindness, generosity,and belief in our mission have allowed Green Trees to thrive, and we are deeply grateful for their continued support. It truly takes a village, and our village is extraordinary.”

Following the ceremony, graduates celebrated with their families, teachers, and friends during a reception featuring refreshments, photographs, and a festive bubble dance party.

For more information about Green Trees Early Learning Center, visit www.GreenTreesELC.com.