Grey Towers National Historic Site hosts family fun day to celebrate America’s founding

Grey Towers National Historic Site is celebrating America’s 250th birthday with a family fun day on June 27.

The free event will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will include a free museum open house, forest scavenger hunt, US Forest Products Lab exhibit, historic fire tower tours and light refreshments.

Activities to enjoy on the grounds include:

11 a.m. flag presentation and national anthem

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. free first floor museum open house, tours of historic fire tower and a Yale foresters’ campsite

12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. strolling musician

12 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. guided tree hikes•12:30 p.m. light refreshments•1 p.m. to 3 p.m. forest scavenger hunt•

3 p.m. retiring of the flag

This event is supported in part by the Society of American Foresters and is designed to celebrate the benefits of forests and forestry. Also helping to make this event a success are the Mason Local Lodge No. 344, The Pinchot Institute, the Grey Towers Heritage Association, Scouting America and more.