Group fundraising event for county veterans

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the Zimmermann-Peirce Democrats will present “We Love Our Veterans: A Fundraiser Benefitting the Pike County Veterans Support Fund” at The Phoenix in Dingmans Ferry, Pa. Funds raised will directly benefit local programs that connect veterans and their families with the resources they need to live and thrive.

The event will feature speakers including Pike County Commissioner Christa Caceres, a representative from State Representative Tarah Probst’s office, local veterans, and more.

“Our goal is not only to raise funds to benefit local veterans’ access to critical services, we will also honor and highlight the contributions of all veterans who live in Pike County,” said John Hellman, President of the Zimmermann-Peirce Democrats.

“Veterans in Pike County have served our country with dedication, and they deserve access to the resources and support they need,” said Greater Pike’s Executive Director Rick Little. “We’re grateful for this fundraising effort that will directly benefit programs serving veterans and their families in our community.”

Pike County is home to hundreds of veterans who face challenges ranging from healthcare access and transportation to job training, housing stability, and mental health support.

All are welcome to join the event with a suggested donation of $25 that can be donated directly through Greater Pike Community Foundation’s website (www.greaterpike.org - write Phoenix in the “additional notes section) or via check payable to Greater Pike Community Foundation with “Pike County Veterans Support Fund” or “PCVSF” written on the memo line.

For more information, contact John Hellman at john@zpdems.org.