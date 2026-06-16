Guests experience tastes and history of Milford on ‘Moveable Feast’ tour

This past weekend, the Grey Towers Heritage Association (GTHA) sponsored their biennial “A Moveable Feast: A Walking/Tasting Tour of Milford through the Eyes of the Pinchot Family.” More than thirty guests from near and far, gathered at the Community House, the original homestead of James and Mary Pinchot. Linda Pinto, GTHA guide, began the tour with a presentation outlining the early history of Milford. She then introduced the Pinchot family and highlighted how they shaped Milford’s development and economic success.

One visitor commented how fascinating it was to learn of so many historical figures who made Milford their home. From the father of scientific farming to Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders to stars of the silent film industry, many have contributed to the rich and varied history of the borough.

It was noted that Milford also serves as a petri-dish of architectural styles spanning from colonial and journeying up through of Victorian era.

But the highlight for most participants was the sampling of Milford’s finest treats along the way. Supporting establishments included long-time favorites Milford Diner, Milford Hospitality Group (Hotel Fauchere), Candy Kitchen and the Waterwheel, as well as new partners 3 Hammers Winery and Deez Donuts.

Another tour is scheduled for this coming September. For advanced tickets, go to www.greytowers.org.