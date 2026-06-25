Habitat for Humanity of Pike County to hold annual Giant Garage Sale Fourth of July weekend

Habitat for Humanity of Pike County will be holding its annual Giant Garage Sale on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Habitat Corner, 101 Fisher Lane, Milford, Pa.

Items available for purchase include furniture, construction material, kitchenware and tools.

All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Pike County in their efforts to build decent affordable housing for those in need in Pike County.

Call for volunteers

The major portion of any Habitat house is built by volunteers who have no previous house building experience. Work is done in spring, summer and fall on Mondays, Tuesdays and some Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Instruction is provided and safety is a top priority.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, visit habitat.org/pa/dingmans-ferry/habitat-humanity-pike-county.