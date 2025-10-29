Halloween Dog Parade

The Milford Dog Halloween Parade was held on Saturday Oct. 25. At noon, the pooches began their walk from the Columns Museum on Broad Street, following parade lead Mary Poppins with her parrot parasol and carpet bag - and enjoying the beautiful day in their fetching costumes. The K9s and their human companions strolled down Main Street, turning right on Harford while taking in the scenery and passersby. The four- and two-legged friends who participated made sure it was a rousing success. Special shoutout to all the amazing dogs and their families.

