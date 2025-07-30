Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with a diverse range of employers at the Pike County Career Center’s Heat of Summer Job Fair, showcasing regional companies.

Upwards of 30 employers from across Pike, Wayne and Monroe counties will attend the upcoming event, which will be hosted by the Pike County Career Center on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wallenpaupack Area High School, 2552 US-6 in Hawley.

This free event will offer employment opportunities in fields including education, healthcare, hospitality, law enforcement/corrections, sales and more. The job fair is free for both job seekers and employers.

Tables are going fast and space is limited, employers are encouraged to complete the registration as soon as possible to guarantee a spot. Digital and printable registration forms are available on the Pike County Career Center’s webpage at www.pikepa.org/careercenter.

For additional information, contact Career Center Director Cindy DeFebo at (570) 296-2909 or cdefebo@pikepa.org.