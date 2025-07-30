Higher summer electric bills may be coming soon

As dangerous heat grips Pennsylvania once again, the Public Utility Commission (PUC) urges residents to brace for higher electric bills as a result of soaring power usage during multiple heat waves since mid-June and scorching conditions that pushed electricity demand on the regional power grid to its highest level in 14 years.

Unfortunately, those record-setting usage levels will soon be reflected in monthly electric bills.

Whether you live in a small apartment or a large household, increased power use from air conditioners, fans, dehumidifiers, and other cooling tools will likely show up as higher-than-normal charges. In response, the PUC is urging all Pennsylvanians to explore #SaveInPA strategies to manage energy costs, especially for vulnerable or financially struggling households.

Usage drives your bill, so review it carefully. The amount of electricity used is one of the biggest factors in your monthly utility bill — often accounting for two-thirds or more of the total cost. Even if your rate hasn’t changed, increased energy usage during heat waves can lead to sticker shock when bills arrive.

The PUC advises consumers to call the utility now if your household or small business is struggling with high bills or past-due balances. Ask about available assistance programs. Waiting can lead to larger balances and fewer options.

Each major utility has trained staff ready to help customers navigate these programs. If you cannot resolve your issue directly with your utility, contact the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-800-692-7380.

Also, use Pennsylvania’s 211 system (Dial 211 or log onto www.pa211.org) for help with utilities, housing, food, and more. More tips are available at www.PAPowerSwitch.com.

The Commission will continue highlighting steps consumers can take, especially as weather conditions, energy prices, and household needs evolve throughout the year.