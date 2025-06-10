Historical society hosts native plant talk

The Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society will present “Lenape Ethnobotany Program: Use of Native Plants” on June 22 at the Delaware Township Municipal Building, 116 Wilson Hill Road. The program begins at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.), but please arrive early so not to disrupt the presentation.

Lenape Clan Mother, Shelley Windamakwi DePaul, will discuss how native plants have been used for food, medicine, and other purposes by Native Americans. Ethnobotany is an interdisciplinary field of nature and social sciences that studies the traditional knowledge of how plants are used, managed, and perceived in human societies across cultures.

The event is open to general public and members. Donations gratefully accepted.

The Free Museum at Akenac Park on Route 739 is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., typically the second Saturday and fourth Sunday of each month, and also when there is an event at Akenac. Upcoming dates are June 14 and 29, July 12 and 27, August 9-10 and 24.

For more information, email dfhistorical1735@gmail.com or log onto dingmansferryhistoricalsociety.org.