Honor for service members

Have you seen the beautifully displayed banners on Route 209 from Milford Township to Westfall Township? Would you like to honor, recognize, or support a service member in your family? If so, you can now purchase a banner through the DV Area Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

The program was created in 2019 by six community Navy Moms who were dedicated to honoring and recognizing the Delaware Valley area service men and women, those who have bravely served and those who are currently serving. Purchasing is available until Aug. 16, 2025.

Banners will be printed and displayed from Veteran’s Day (11/11/2025) through the end of 2027. The 30” x 60” banners are displayed on a heavy-duty vinyl pole with full color and double sided with your hometown hero with their photo, name, service years and military branch.

Please log https://shorturl.at/xmArT for ordering information. Additional inquiries can be sent to dvhometownhero@gmail.com.

Continue to follow the program for upcoming events such as “A Toast to a Soldier” and Holiday Raffles. All proceeds assist in maintaining the banners properly in the community.