Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Nov. 8

The Pike County Commissioners are bringing a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event to Pike County on Nov. 8, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Shohola Elementary School, 940 Twin Lakes Road.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) is any product that can be found in a household that is considered toxic, flammable, or dangerous and requires careful handling and disposal. Examples include items such as pool cleaning chemicals, motor oils, pesticides, and paints or varnish. Properly disposing of HHW can be difficult, but it is an important way to protect the county’s high-quality natural resources.

The cost per vehicle will be $30 and registration is required in advance. The program is limited to 300 resident vehicles. Attendees must be residents of Pike County, Pa. and hazardous waste from businesses will not be accepted.

Log onto https://shorturl.at/N9wTv or https://shorturl.at/8OCoA for registration information.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office will also be present for the Drug Take-Back Program. Accepted medications include prescription and non-prescription pills, vitamins and patches, as well as pet medications. Liquid medications are not accepted.

Please contact the Pike County Office of Planning & Mapping at (570) 296-3500 with questions or concerns.