Housing rehab funds available

Eligible Pike County homeowners may receive up to $24,999 in financial assistance to make necessary health and safety-related repairs to their homes through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Housing Rehabilitation Program, administered by the Pike County Office of Human Services.

Qualifying repairs include but are not limited to roof replacement, heating system repairs, plumbing and electrical upgrades, and other code-compliant health and safety measures.

The program is limited to Pike County homeowners who meet the following criteria:

* Must own and occupy a home in Pike County.

* Must be current on property taxes.

* Must have active homeowner’s insurance.

* Must meet low- to moderate-income guidelines based on household size.

As a condition of receiving assistance, a five-year lien will be placed on the property. This lien is forgiven at the end of the five-year period, provided the homeowner continues to reside in the home and does not transfer ownership during that time.

Residents interested in learning more or applying for the CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program should log onto www.pikepa.org/housingrehab. Funding is limited, and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are strongly encouraged to apply promptly.

For additional information, contact Pike County Human Services at (570) 296-3434.