In the garden of Richard and Rebecca...

It was 4 p.m. on June 22 in Richard and Rebecca Lindsey’s beautiful Milford garden. About 50 people - all stalwart supporters of the Milford Readers and Writers festival (MRAW) - gathered in the sweltering heat to hear news about the forthcoming festival, which will take place at the Milford Theater on Friday, Sept. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 13.

This is the ninth festival, and since 2016 its goal has been the same, despite twists and turns along the way: “To inspire and ignite conversations between people who love to read books and people who write them.”

A festival pass for entrance to the mainstage events can be purchased for $175 (or $35 for each event, if bought separately).

There will be other free events at the Milford Library and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. In an effort to make its goal of having conversations between people who love to read books and those who write them more accessible and expansive, there are four new events:

1. Writer’s Day (Sept. 12) - For area writers at the Milford Library. “Writers and Their Muse” (presented by Bob Eckstein) - 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; “Cool Tools for Writers: ChatGPT, Substack, PWA” (presented by Carol McManus) - 12:15-1:15 p.m.; “So You Want to Publish a Book?” (presented by Judy Kentrus) - 1:30-2:30 p.m.; and “Amazon for Authors” (presented by Dana Bree)- 2:45-3:45 p.m.

2. Regional Author’s Book Fair (July 26) at the Milford Library, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. - Book readings and book signings by local authors and a Regional Author Award. Application and submission deadline is June 10. Email info@milfordreadersandwriters.com for more information.

3. The Milford Readers and Writers Scholarship Fund - It is the inspiration of MRWF editorial director and board member Richard Morais for booklovers who can’t necessarily afford the $175 cost of a Festival pass. The fund was launched with proceeds from the sale and book signing event of Morais’ newest book, “Milford Moons.” More about the specifics of the fund will be announced in July.

4. Fundraiser Psychic Night (July 25, 7 p.m.) at the Tom Quick - Psychics will talk about reaching out beyond our universe and may do some readings. $25

“I hope this year’s festival will up on ones in the past, and listening to this preview, I think it’s gonna do that,” said Chris Jones, former editor of The Dispatch.

“I’m most excited that we are going to have a scholarship fund so people who cannot afford to attend the festival will be able to do so,” garden party attendee Megan Strub said. “I often hope for a rainy weekend, so everyone wants to come to the Festival and not be outside.

“Today, we have extraordinary access to books, but the amount of time we spend reading — especially among young people — is in decline,” festival co-chair Brian Carso added. “By bringing readers and writers together for a weekend of invigorating conversations, the Milford Readers and Writers Festival showcases the exhilarating power of books and all the benefits that come from them. Every person who attends the festival goes home eager to read or write, or both.”