Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice receives $5,000 Grant from First Hope Bank

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice has received a $5,000 grant from First Hope Bank, supporting the organization’s continued mission to provide compassionate, high‑quality hospice care to the community.

Serving local families since 1980, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice is a not‑for‑profit, five‑star hospice dedicated to delivering comfort, dignity, and support to patients and their loved ones.

The grant is part of First Hope Bank’s initiative to recognize and support qualifying small businesses, farms, and nonprofit organizations that have experienced economic challenges and supply‑chain constraints. This investment reflects the bank’s commitment to strengthening local organizations that make a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as a recipient of this grant,” said Lee Ellison, executive director of Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. “When local organizations support one another, the entire community benefits.”

The grant check was presented to Ellison by Daniel Beatty, president, CEO and board chair of First Hope Bank, and Deena Smith, senior vice president and commercial loan officer at First Hope Bank.