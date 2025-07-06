Lemonade venture raises $800

Ava (age 10) and her friend Norah (age 10), showcased their entrepreneurial spirit by raising $800 for the Pike County Public Library from their annual lemonade stand.

Held during one of Milford’s busiest weekends, Ava’s Lemonade Stand, located at 107 East High St., welcomed thirsty community members on Saturday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Their dedication and hard work paid off, with every sip of refreshing lemonade contributing directly to the library’s programs and resources.

”We are tremendously grateful to Ava and Norah for their continued support and enthusiasm,” Robert Ruiz, president of Pike County Public Library, said. “Their efforts not only raise essential funds but also inspire community spirit and involvement.”

Proceeds from Ava’s Lemonade Stand will help enhance the library’s offerings, ensuring that the Pike County Public Library continues to serve as a vital resource for the community.

The library extends heartfelt thanks to Ava, Norah, and everyone who stopped by to sip for a cause.