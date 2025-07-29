License plate replacement

Rep. Jeff Olsommer (R-Wayne/Pike) is hosting an event for residents to replace their hard-to-read license plates on Saturday, Aug. 9, from 9-11 a.m., at the EverGreen Elementary School, 739 Easton Turnpike, in Lake Ariel.

License plates will be inspected on-site by the Pennsylvania State Police, and help will be available to complete the necessary PennDOT replacement forms for free if the plate is determined to be illegible.

Residents should bring with them an unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license and the vehicle’s current registration card. A new standard replacement plate should arrive in a few weeks at the vehicle owner’s home address.

According to PennDOT, a registration plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet away or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.

Pre-registration for the event is preferred and can be done at RepOlsommer.com/events.