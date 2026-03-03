’Litter leaders’ sought for Upper Delaware River clean-up effort

The Upper Delaware Council (UDC) is seeking volunteers, donations and other support for its sixth-annual Upper Delaware litter sweep program taking place throughout April.



The UDC is asking “litter leaders” to step forward to organize dates, locations, and volunteers for land-based clean-ups in the 15 New York towns and Pennsylvania townships surrounding the Upper Delaware River. Multiple events are welcome to be arranged by individuals, organizations, and businesses for a spring spruce-up of their favorite places.

The UDC will provide neon-colored team shirts, pickers, gloves, and garbage bags, as well as assisting with permitting and promotions.

To receive updates as a registered litter leader or a volunteer, contact UDC Administrative Support Stephanie Driscoll at stephanie@upperdelawarecouncil.org or (845) 252-3022.

To become a sponsor, please send or deliver donations to: Upper Delaware Council, P.O. Box 192, 211 Bridge St., Narrowsburg, NY 12764 or contribute online through the ‘Donate Now’ button on the UDC website at upperdelawarecouncil.org with an indication that it is for the litter sweep.