Local deli delivers for seniors

Many are familiar with the Pennsylvania Lottery slogan, “Benefits Older Pennsylvanians. Every Day.” To see the slogan in action, look no further than the good work being done in Pike County by Ryan’s Deli.

Owned by Mike and Kim Spencer and located at 707 PA-739 in Blooming Grove Township, Ryan’s Deli has become a critical part of senior nutrition in the community, preparing and delivering more than 1,200 meals per week - over 62,000 meals in the last year alone - to five senior centers in the area.

“When COVID hit, the Pike County Jail — which had been supplying meals to local senior centers — had to stop. The director of the centers reached out and asked if we could help two days a week. We stepped up, and that turned into a three-year contract,” said Mike Spencer.

The process is simple but impactful: Ryan’s Deli receives a monthly menu and meals order for the five senior centers in the area, including three main sites and two “centers without walls.” They prepare and package the meals, deliver them to the centers, and volunteers also work to ensure home delivery for many seniors in need.

According to Pike County Area on Aging Executive Director Robin Soares, Pike County Area Agency on Aging assists over 225 homebound seniors who are unable to access nutritionally stable meals. Ryan’s Deli delivers meals to their centers and staff and volunteers then deliver to Pike County’s homebound seniors.

“This partnership is more than just feeding the community, it allows a social aspect to homebound seniors, safety checks when the drivers deliver and also gives families a peace-of-mind regarding their loved ones,” Soares said.

Ryan’s Deli is one of nearly 10,000 Lottery retailers across Pennsylvania. It has sold Lottery products since 2017, allowing Spencer and other employees to see firsthand how Lottery play at their business ultimately supports older Pennsylvanians right in their own community. Funds that are generated by Lottery play are distributed by the PA Department of Aging in a grant to the Pike County Area Agency on Aging (AAA). From there, the local AAA contracts with Ryan’s Deli to prepare the meals each week, helping to fulfill a huge community need.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery funds assist Area Agencies on Aging to be able to provide this service! Keep on scratching!” Soares added.

Spencer shared his story during Lottery Week, an annual celebration that recognizes the collective contributions of lotteries throughout the United States and Canada to the communities they serve.

“Every single day, you see the direct result of your actions,” Spencer said. “It makes you feel good knowing you’re making a real difference in people’s lives. And the need is only growing.”