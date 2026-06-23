Local homeowners encouraged to take advantage of free energy efficiency programs

SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support) is offering a range of free energy efficiency resources aimed at empowering residents to take control of their energy use and expenses.

At the core of SEEDS’ offerings is a free Home Energy Efficiency Assessment program, which provides homeowners with personalized guidance on improving their home’s performance. During an assessment, trained volunteers evaluate both the interior and exterior of the home to identify where energy may be lost, including air leaks, insulation gaps, and heating or cooling inefficiencies. Homeowners receive clear, easy-to-follow recommendations, focusing on low-cost or no-cost improvements that can produce noticeable savings over time. These assessments are completely free and require no commitment to upgrades.

These home assessments are available until Aug. 31. Visit seedsgroup.net/energy-efficiency to sign up.

SEEDS also provides a Home Energy Efficiency Checklist, Step-by-Step Efficiency guide and other tools to help residents improve the efficiency of their homes.