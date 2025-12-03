Love Lites shine in memoriam

Traveling after dusk near Wayne Memorial Hospital means seeing the Love Lites adorning trees out front. The holiday lights are symbolic, in honor of and in memory of loved ones from throughout the area.

The annual Love Lites ceremony held on Monday, Dec. 1 was hosted by the Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary with many in attendance. The event included a blessing by Pastor Mary Bryant of Cold Spring Chapel, Pleasant Mount, remarks from hospital CEO Jim Pettinato, and holiday music presentations by the Honesdale High School Band and Chorus.

Love Lites was launched in 1991 as a fundraiser and a way to bring the community together during the holiday season.

The hospital is located at 601 Park St. A “Memory Book” listing all the names honored with lights can be found in the hospital lobby and will soon be housed on the hospital website.