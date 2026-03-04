Matamoras. Delaware Valley Combo 9 students help youngsters read all about it

Students from Delaware Valley High School’s Combined English and American History 9 class traveled to Delaware Valley Elementary School for an afternoon of reading and fun on Monday, March 2, National Read Across America Day.

Partnering with The United Way, who donated a book for every kindergarten student, Combo 9 students read to kindergarteners and then participated in reading related activities with the students.

One of the high school students was overheard saying that this turned her day around. One of the kindergarteners told his book buddy that she had touched his heart.

Thank you to Dr. Jayson Pope, assistant superintendent of the Delaware Valley School District, for helping to organize this activity and to Principal Mary Ann Olsommer and the kindergarten team of Mrs. Paige Fean, Ms. Katie Mauro and Ms. Brittney Porter for welcoming us into their classrooms. We are looking forward to returning in the near future and helping instill a love of reading in this next generation of students.