Medal, honors for WWII vet

Sgt. Joseph J. Drake, a local centenarian and one of only five surviving World War II Army Rangers, recently received the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. He was honored for his service by state, county and local dignitaries on July 21 at the Wayne County Courthouse.

Drake was drafted on April 30, 1943 and sent to Camp Shelby, Mississippi, with the newly formed 69th Infantry Division. He later joined Ranger Company A, 2nd Ranger Infantry Battalion, where his job was to patrol the areas around landing sites in search of enemy troops. He fought in the Battles of Brest, the Huertgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge. After the deactivation of the 2nd Ranger Battalion, he was honorably discharged in December 1945.

“Mr. Drake is a true local hero,” said Rep. Jeff Olsommer (R- Wayne/Pike). “When I learned he was still waiting to receive his Congressional Gold Medal, I immediately reached out to Congressman Rob Bresnahan. He and his team worked diligently to ensure Mr. Drake received the recognition he so greatly deserves. I’m proud to have played a small part in that process, and I’m thrilled for Mr. Drake and his family.”

The Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor presented by Congress, has been awarded to a variety of groups, including the World War II Army Rangers. These military heroes were chosen in recognition of their extraordinary bravery, sacrifice and critical contributions during the war. It honors not only the courage of the Army Rangers during one of the most critical moments in modern history but also acknowledges the enduring legacy of an elite group that once numbered 7,000 and now includes just five living members.

Since the first medal was awarded to George Washington in 1776, it has honored military leaders, scientists, artists and others who have shaped our nation. To date, less than 200 recipients have been presented with the award.