Milford. Delaware Valley High School names its Students of the Month for January

Delaware Valley High School has selected the January Students of the Month.

These students have shown exceptional academic, vocational or athletic performance during January and are being recognized by the staff and administrators of the school. This month’s theme was “perseverance.”

The students are:

Alyiah Andrew, Grade 10, Achievement Award, the daughter of Elizabeth Reiff of Milford.

Juliet Lee, Grade 11, Fine Arts Student of the Month, the daughter of Kenard B. and Rachael Lee of Milford.

Rylee May, Grade 12, Career Tech Student of the Month, the son of Nick May of Milford.

Ryan O’Connell, Grade 11, Athlete of the Month, the son of Peter and Laurie O’Connell of Dingmans Ferry.

Sawyer Outwater, Grade 9, Student of the Month, the daughter of Ashley Sherwood of Milford.

Georgia Scicutella, Grade 10, Student of the Month, the daughter of Sam Olivier of Milford.

Emma Simmons, Grade 12, Student of the Month, the daughter of Michael and Heather Simmons of Milford.

Emma Strickler, Grade 11, Student of the Month, the daughter of Jeff and Amy Strickler of Milford.

Brianna Waldron, Grade 12, Athlete of the Month, the daughter of Jason and Allyson Waldron of Milford.

Each student received a Delaware Valley Warrior Nation T-shirt from administration and their names will be displayed on the school announcement board during the month of February.