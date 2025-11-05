Milford Election Results

Milford Borough Council

Four candidates ran for three open seats on Milford Borough Council. According to unofficial results, Maria Farrell, George Lufty, and Doug Manion were elected and will each serve four-year terms.

As of press time, total votes were:

Maria Farrell (incumbent, D): 265 (31.21%)

George Lutfy (incumbent, D): 184 (21.67%)

Doug Manion (incumbent, D, R): 240 (28.27%)

John Messer (R): 159 (18.73%)

Milford Borough Mayor

According to unofficial results, Candace Mahala was elected Mayor of Milford Borough and will serve a four-year term.

As of press time, total votes were:

Peter Cooney (R): 158 (36.41%)

Candace Mahala (D): 276 (63.59%)