Milford Garden Club plant sale returns

Spring has sprung which means it’s time for the Milford Garden Club’s annual perennial plant sale, scheduled for Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Seasoned gardeners donate perennials from their own gardens and display them on the lawn area of St. Patrick’s Church located at 200 High Street in Milford. This includes perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetables. Proceeds are used to support the beautification program in Milford including the 20+ flower urns along Harford and Board streets.



Co-coordinator, Larry O’Leary describes himself as a “city kid connected to the soil.” He notes, “It is serendipitous, even miraculous, to plant a seed and see it grow into a thing of beauty. It’s even better to share this joy with another. It feeds my soul!”

Pike County Extension Master Gardeners will also be available for recommendations or advice.

This is a rain or shine event. For questions, please contact milfordgarden@gmail.com.