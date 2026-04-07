Milford Garden Club to host public safety seminar on AI and modern scams

The Milford Garden Club will host a special presentation by Sussex County Detective Christopher Grogan regarding modern scam awareness and prevention. The lecture will take place at St. Patrick’s Church Hall on Tuesday, April 14, beginning at 1 p.m.

Detective Grogan will provide insights into how scam centers work and offer practical strategies to avoid falling victim to these high-tech traps.

This event is free and open to the public. Club membership is not required to attend.

“While our official mission is focused on horticultural education, civic beautification, and the conservation of natural resources, we are inspired by the legacy of our founders to care for the broader safety and security of our citizens,” says Maria Longano, programming chair of the Milford Garden Club.

For more information, please contact milfordgarden@gmail.com.