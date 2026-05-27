Milford to participate in ‘Seven Days in June’

Throughout the first week of June, Milford will host events as part of Seven Days in June, a nationwide campaign happening June 1 to June 7, to bring awareness to healthcare issues including affordability and access to care.

On June 1, Delaware Valley Action will host a discussion of “Body Counts: A Memoir of Activism, Sex and Survival,” by former Milford Mayor Sean Strub. Strub, who is also the founder of the Sero Project and a public health advocate, will join the talks. The event will take place at 315 Broad Street from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

On June 3, from 12 to 2 p.m. at 201 Broad Street, Delaware Valley Action invites the community to join its Resistance Wednesdays group in lining the streets in the center of Milford with signs bringing attention to cuts to Medicaid, SNAP and the social safety net.

Milford will close out its observance of Seven Days in June with a candlelight vigil calling for affordable and equitable healthcare for all at 315 Broad Street from 8 to 10 p.m.