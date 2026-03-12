Municipal leaders attend informational on road and agriculture conservation programs

Municipal officials from across Pike County attended a lunch and learn hosted by the Pike County Conservation District (PCCD) on Friday, March 6. The session highlighted conservation programs administered locally by the District, project success stories, and funding opportunities available to municipalities and agricultural producers.

Ellen Enslin, PCCD Program Specialist, provided a comprehensive overview of the Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road (DGLVR) Program. Enslin was joined by Terri Koch of Porter Township, who shared successful DGLVR projects completed within the township. Aaron Eldred, representing the Center for Dirt and Gravel Road Studies, was also on hand to assist with participant questions.

The session continued with Brad Kunsman from Penn State Extension and Patrick McCarthy of the State Conservation Commission presenting an overview of the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP). The program provides financial and technical assistance to help agricultural operations implement conservation practices that improve soil health and protect water quality. Enslin concluded the topic with a brief presentation highlighting ACAP-‑funded success stories from Pike County.

The event provided municipal partners with practical guidance, real-world examples, and access to experts, helping communities better understand and utilize the conservation programs available to them.

Farmers and landowners interested in applying for ACAP funding are encouraged to contact the Pike County Conservation District to discuss potential projects and determine eligibility before submitting an application. For more information about other PCCD programs, resources, and upcoming events, visit the PCCD’s newly updated website pikeconservation.org.