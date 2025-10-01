Neuroscience and Performance

“Science Cabaret” - an evening of neuro-science and performance with researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai NYC and performers from the Farm Arts Collective community - will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 25.The presentations will focus on neuroscience, mental health, and innovative research in an evening of call and response between the disciplines of science and art.

Science Cabaret will be presented in a festive cabaret setting and hosted by artistic director of Farm Arts Collective Tannis Kowalchuk, and Allison Waters who is a neuroscientist and laboratory director at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Four neuroscientists will each present their most cutting-edge research in neuroscience, neurotechnology and mental health treatment. Presentations will take the form of a “flash talk” in the style of science communication popularized by TED. The presenting scientists include internationally acclaimed neuroscientists Joe LeDoux, Helen Mayberg, Allison Waters and Ted Panov.

Each scientist will be paired with a performer who will use the scientists’ research as inspiration for the creation of a new performance piece. Following each of the scientists’ talk, the artists will present their creative response.

Presenting artists include songwriter/sound artist Char McCutcheon, actor/director Kowalchuk, actor Jess Beveridge, and writer/director Mimi McGurl.

The performance experience will also include, farm fresh food, refreshments, and a reception with the artists and scientists following the presentations.

The Farm Arts Collective on Willow Wisp Organic Farm is located at 38 Hickory Lane in Damascus. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by logging onto www.farmartscollective.org. Call (570) 798-9530.